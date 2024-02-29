Resorts World Genting closes two gaming areas for property upgrades

Genting Malaysia is upgrading the casino complex.

Malaysia.- Genting Malaysia has issued a statement confirming that Genting Casino 1 (Circus Palace) and Genting Casino 2 (Hollywood) at Resorts World Genting (RWG) have closed for renovation work.

The company stated: “In our ongoing effort to improve our operational efficiency and enhance the gaming and entertainment experience for our guests, we continuously upgrade our facilities. This will involve temporarily closing certain sections of our casino to facilitate the improvements.”

It said gaming at the SkyCasino will continue to operate as usual. It is now the only casino at the venue. The company did not clarify how long the renovations will take or when the affected areas will reopen.