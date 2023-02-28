Regulator raises concerns over Australian gambling self-exclusion register

BetStop will allow people to register to be excluded from all Australian licenced online and phone wagering services.

The Northern Territory Racing Commission says it will continue with its own system unless changes are made to ACMA’s BetStop.

Australia.- The Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC), which oversees most online gambling firms in Australia, has vowed to maintain its own self-exclusion system unless modifications are made to ACMA’s national BetStop initiative. That raises the possibility of multiple self-exclusion lists coexisting.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) announced the launch of BetStop last July. The new national gambling self-exclusion register would allow people to register to be excluded from all Australian licenced online and phone wagering services.

The NTRC has acknowledged that its own Excel-based system is outdated and labour-intensive but it’s concerned that BetStop takes up to 72 hours to authenticate new customer details, potentially allowing a vulnerable person to use an alias to gamble for up to three days before their identity is confirmed.

The NTRC said: “It is the commission’s experience that self-excluded persons who are in the grip of gambling addiction will go to extraordinary lengths to circumvent a system designed to prevent them from opening an account and using it to gamble.

“The commission considers that one way to mitigate these concerns is for a national agreement to require customer verification before gambling may commence, rather than the current 72-hour verification timeframe.

“Such a requirement would have the added benefit of assisting in the prevention of opening of accounts by persons under 18 years of age.”

A spokesperson for communications minister Michelle Rowland said: “The BetStop system has been subject to extensive final testing and trialling, including with industry. This has been necessary to provide secure and trusted protection for at-risk gamblers.”

