ACMA announces name for new national gambling self-exclusion register

BetStop will allow people to exclude from all licensed interactive wagering services.

ACMA’s self-exclusion register will be launched in the coming months.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has announced the name of its new national gambling self-exclusion register. The register will be called Betstop, and it will be launched in the coming months.

BetStop will allow people to register to be excluded from all Australian licenced online and phone wagering services. That includes those offering betting on horse racing and other sports. Exclusion periods will range from three months to permanent exclusion.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “BetStop will help those at risk of gambling harm to take control of their situation, allowing them to block themselves from all licensed online and phone wagering services in a single process.

“BetStop will be up and running in the coming months. It is now time for the industry to get ready and to have their systems and processes in place to protect their customers and use BetStop. People who want to change their gambling habits can also start exploring whether Betstop can play a role to help them make those choices.”

According to ACMA, interactive betting providers will be required to promote BetStop through their websites, apps and marketing. If a customer is registered, the provider must stop offering them services and must close their accounts.

ACMA orders blocks on 11 illegal offshore gambling websites

ACMA has ordered internet service providers to block access to 11 offshore gaming websites. The sites were operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The 11 offshore gambling websites are Pokie Island, Rich Palms, Lucky Tiger Casino, Megaslot, Bitkingz, Parimatchwin, Casino Rocket, Montecryptos, Cabarino, Jackpot Jill VIP and Robin Roo.

Since the ACMA made its first injunction request in November 2019, 555 illegal gambling sites have been blocked. ACMA says more than 170 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since it began enforcing new rules on illegal offshore gambling in 2017.