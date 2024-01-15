Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 announces accomplished Guest MC lineup

Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 is an opportunity to be part of an event shaping the future of the industry.

Each of these “Guest Masters of Ceremonies” will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the conference.

Press Release.- Regulating the Game Sydney 2024, the foremost conference on gambling law and regulation, officially introduced and extended congratulations to its lineup of Guest Masters of Ceremonies.

These figures within the industry will guide the proceedings each day from March 10 to 15, providing insights, perspectives, and intertwining various themes to highlight critical points and

stimulate an exchange of ideas and discussions of the industry.

Day 1 – Regulatory Briefings and Engagement: Andrew Gellatly , executive director, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and a figure in regulatory matters and industry affairs, will guide the opening day’s proceedings.

– Regulatory Briefings and Engagement: , executive director, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and a figure in regulatory matters and industry affairs, will guide the opening day’s proceedings. Day 2 – Anti-Money Laundering and Safer Gambling: The second day will be led by Dan Rule , group EGM, Financial Crime Operations & Solutions at Crown Resorts, known for his expertise in financial crime and AML.

– Anti-Money Laundering and Safer Gambling: The second day will be led by , group EGM, Financial Crime Operations & Solutions at Crown Resorts, known for his expertise in financial crime and AML. Day 3 – Leadership, Integrity, Ethics, and Stakeholder Engagement: Paul Curby , partner, CurbyMclintock, leader in forensic consulting and investigative practices, will helm the third day.

– Leadership, Integrity, Ethics, and Stakeholder Engagement: , partner, CurbyMclintock, leader in forensic consulting and investigative practices, will helm the third day. Day 4 – Industry and Regulatory Innovation and Technology: Dr Anastasia Hronis , Clinical psychologist and founder Australian Institute for Human Wellness, will steer discussions on the fourth day.

– Industry and Regulatory Innovation and Technology: , Clinical psychologist and founder Australian Institute for Human Wellness, will steer discussions on the fourth day. Day 5 – RTG Masterclass Series: The final day will be captained by Ian Hughes, chief commercial officer, Gaming Laboratories International and a leading voice on technology and innovation for the better of the sector and regulatory outcomes.

Paul Newson the event organizer, said: “We are incredibly honoured to have such esteemed professionals joining us as Guest MCs. Their expertise will undoubtedly enhance the quality of discussions and learning experiences for all attendees.

“Their involvement is a testament to the conference’s stature as Australia’s leading event for gambling law and regulation.”

The Guest MCs for Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 contribute extensive knowledge and experience, transforming the conference into a dynamic platform for learning and conversation. This event aims to challenge conventional thinking and inspire new ideas in regulatory policy, practice, and industry advancement.