Reef Casino appoints Bradley Sheahon as CEO

Australia.- Reef Casino Trust has appointed Bradley Sheahon as CEO. He is set to take on the role from August 1. His formal appointment and full responsibilities are subject to the acquisition of a Key Employee Licence, expected sometime in August.

The appointment of Sheahon comes amid a series of changes in management. Reef Casino Trust has expressed confidence in its financial performance, stating that revenues at the hotel-casino complex remain comparable to the same period last year.

The company has announced plans to distribute dividends of approximately AU$4.7m (US$3.2m) for the 1H23 period. Reef Casino Trust is set to reveal its H1 financial results following its Annual General Meeting in August.