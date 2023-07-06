Raffles hotel at Galaxy Macau to soft open in August

The opening of the Raffles Hotel at Galaxy Macau has been delayed due to the labour shortage.

Macau.- The Raffles at Galaxy Macau Hotel will see a soft opening on August 16. The opening was delayed from April due to the labour shortage. The 450-suite hotel tower, part of Galaxy Entertainment Group’s ambitious phase III project, won’t have an official opening until the end of 2023.

The management initially hoped to capitalise on the Labour Day Golden Week, but the ongoing labour shortage impeded progress. The Andaz Macau hotel at Galaxy Macau is also facing delays.

According to a note from J.P. Morgan Securities in May, the opening of Andaz Macau is now expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

