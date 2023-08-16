Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Business

Raffles at Galaxy Macau opens for invited guests

The opening of the Raffles Hotel at Galaxy Macau was delayed due to the labour shortage.
08/16/23

The soft opening offers limited access to facilities.

Macau.- The Raffles at Galaxy Macau Hotel had its soft opening today (August 16) after a delay due to the labour shortage in the city. The hotel has opened exclusively for “invited guests” with only the Raffles Lounge & Terrace open to the public. Galaxy Entertainment Group said accommodations are restricted to invitees due to high demand.

The Raffles Lounge & Terrace offers all-day dining, breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, happy hour and dinner. As previously reported, the 450-suite hotel tower, part of Galaxy Entertainment Group’s phase 3 project, won’t have a full opening until the end of the year.

Galaxy Entertainment Group expects to open the hotel Andaz Macau, the second of two new hotels in Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau casino resort, on September 15. The company has previously said Andaz Macau, in collaboration with Hyatt Hotels Corp, will be the world’s largest Andaz-branded property, with 700 rooms and suites. It will be the eighth hotel brand at Galaxy Macau and is connected to Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena.

