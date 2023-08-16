Raffles at Galaxy Macau opens for invited guests

The opening of the Raffles Hotel at Galaxy Macau was delayed due to the labour shortage.

The soft opening offers limited access to facilities.

Macau.- The Raffles at Galaxy Macau Hotel had its soft opening today (August 16) after a delay due to the labour shortage in the city. The hotel has opened exclusively for “invited guests” with only the Raffles Lounge & Terrace open to the public. Galaxy Entertainment Group said accommodations are restricted to invitees due to high demand.

The Raffles Lounge & Terrace offers all-day dining, breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, happy hour and dinner. As previously reported, the 450-suite hotel tower, part of Galaxy Entertainment Group’s phase 3 project, won’t have a full opening until the end of the year.

Galaxy Entertainment Group expects to open the hotel Andaz Macau, the second of two new hotels in Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau casino resort, on September 15. The company has previously said Andaz Macau, in collaboration with Hyatt Hotels Corp, will be the world’s largest Andaz-branded property, with 700 rooms and suites. It will be the eighth hotel brand at Galaxy Macau and is connected to Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena.