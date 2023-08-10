Andaz Macau hotel to open at Galaxy Macau on September 15

Andaz Macau is the second of two new hotels in Phase 3 of Galaxy Macau.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group has announced September 15 as the opening date of for the hotel Andaz Macau. It’s the second of two new hotels in Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau casino resort.

Galaxy says Andaz Macau, in collaboration with Hyatt Hotels Corp, will be the world’s largest Andaz-branded property, with 700 rooms and suites. It will be the eighth hotel brand at Galaxy Macau. It is connected to Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena.

The press statement reads: “Guests of Andaz Macau at Galaxy Macau will have easy access to more than 11.8-million sq. feet of entertainment, shopping, dining and leisure attractions under one roof.”

Andaz Macau will have pieces of art and other artefacts on display, including a series of steel sculptures by Malaysian artist Tang Mun Kian, said to pay tribute to Macau landmarks. Galaxy Entertainment Group says the hotel is “located between the picturesque and well-preserved neighbourhoods of Old Taipa and Coloane” and immerses guests in the “real Macau”, allowing experiences of the city’s traditional heritage and culture.

The hotel’s facilities are to include a lounge, a bar and restaurant, a 24-hour fitness centre and a heated 19-metre indoor pool. According to the statement, the hotel is not yet available for booking online.

