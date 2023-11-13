Queensland gaming revenue up 1.7 per cent in October

Hotel revenue rose 2 per cent year-on-year.

Australia.- Gaming revenue in Queensland rose 1.7 per cent year-on-year and 0.7 per cent monthly in October, according to Wohlsen Consulting. Hotel revenue rose 2 per cent year-on-year to AU$163.56m (US$104.04m), while club revenue rose 1.2 per cent to AU$121.68m (US$77.4m Hotel machine gross revenue increased by 1 per cent and clubs by 0.2 per cent.

In September, the Queensland government reported that gambling losses in the state reached AU$5.1bn (US$3.2bn) in the financial year 2022/2023. The figure was up 11.3 per cent from the preceding year (AU$4.6bn) and compared to AU$4.3bn in the pre-pandemic 2018-19 financial year.

