Pronet Gaming’s Alex Leese to speak at the ASEAN Gaming Summit

The ASEAN Gaming Summit will take place March 19-21, in Manila, The Philippines.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming’s CEO will take to the stage at the upcoming ASEAN Gaming Summit, where he will discuss the international diversification of Asian gaming businesses.

Taking place from Tuesday, 19 to Thursday, 21 March 2024 at the Shangri-La The Fort in Manila, The Philippines, the ASEAN Gaming Summit, delivered by Asia Gaming Brief, provides three days of industry intelligence from some of the leading minds in Gaming.

Alex Leese, CEO at Pronet Gaming, said: “Having access to the right information is an absolutely critical factor in the success of any business and the ASEAN Gaming Summit delivers exactly that, so we’re delighted to be partnering with the event. I’ll be speaking on the pathway to globalising Asian business and I look forward to discussing the way forward with the event’s delegation.”

Luis Pereira, Managing Director of Asia Gaming Brief, said: “The ASEAN Gaming Summit prides itself on not only delivering up-to-the-minute intelligence from leading industry speakers but also facilitating networking opportunities with the brightest minds in Gaming. So we are delighted to have such a forward-thinking business as Pronet Gaming as our partner and we look forward to Alex sharing his insights.”

Pronet Gaming has seen rapid growth in recent years having provided a range of operators with casino and sportsbook platform solutions, as well as a range of retail options, in a variety of jurisdictions around the world.

This growth has funded a massive investment in IT, new offices and team development, allowing the business to perfect its offering to markets in Asia, where its services will allow brands to offer localised products to their customers and a genuine point of difference among competitors.