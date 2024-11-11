Innovating events in the igaming industry: insights from Pronet Gaming

In this following article, Jade Sienna Ricciardi highlights her experiences and expertise in organising events for Pronet Gaming.

Opinion.- As events coordinator at Pronet Gaming, Jade Sienna Ricciardi has had the privilege of organising and managing the company’s presence at major industry events like ICE London and, most recently, SiGMA Asia in Manila. Here, she explains why these gatherings are pivotal not only for networking but also for showcasing innovations that drive both the brand and the industry forward.

What are the key characteristics of the igaming industry, and how do they influence the planning of major events?

The igaming industry is characterised by its dynamic nature. Huge events like ICE and SiGMA attract a diverse mix of stakeholders, from game developers and operators to regulatory bodies and affiliates. With such a wide array of participants, the importance of crafting a tailored experience cannot be overstated. Each event presents a unique opportunity to engage with different facets of the industry, and understanding this landscape is crucial for effective event planning.

How do you determine the objectives for your stand at events, and why are these objectives important for your approach?

Before embarking on the logistics of setting up our stand, we begin by establishing clear goals. Are we looking to generate leads, build brand awareness, or introduce a new product? Each goal requires a different approach, and aligning our stand’s design and activities with these objectives is essential. For instance, when launching a new product, we focus on interactive experiences via demo pods that encourage attendees to engage with the product directly.

What strategies do you use in the design of your event stand to attract attendees and differentiate your brand from competitors?

The design of our stand plays a critical role in attracting attendees. With so many exhibitors competing for attention, it’s vital that our space stands out. We typically use bold graphics, innovative lighting, and interactive elements to create an inviting atmosphere. Earlier this year at SiGMA, we integrated fun elements like a photo booth and a spin-to-win wheel with exciting prizes up for grabs. This not only caught the eye of passers-by but also provided a memorable interaction that kept our brand top-of-mind.

How do you engage attendees at your events beyond just the design elements?

In addition to an eye-catching design, the content we present is equally important. We host “fireside chats” featuring our CEO and panel discussions with industry leaders, offering insights into emerging trends and best practices. This not only positions our brand as a thought leader but also draws in attendees who are eager to learn. By promoting discussions around relevant topics such as regulatory compliance and technological advancements, we create a space that encourages dialogue and connection.

How do you fit in networking at these events while also showcasing your products?

Events like ICE and SiGMA are as much about networking as they are about showcasing products and so we ensure that our stand serves as a hub for meaningful interactions. This means strategically planning our schedule to allow our team members to engage with key partners, clients, and the press while also building new connections. We also harness the power of social media to invite industry peers to visit our stand for informal meet-and-greets, where attendees can engage with our team in a relaxed setting over coffee or a cocktail, fostering relationships that can lead to future collaborations.

What steps do you take after an event to ensure that the connections made are developed into lasting partnerships?

Yes, the work doesn’t end once the event concludes! Follow-up is crucial for building upon the connections made during the two to three hectic days of the event. We collect and compile contact information via business cards and digital tools at our stand, which allows us to reach out to attendees after the event, and vice versa.

How are you adapting your event strategies to keep up with changes in the igaming industry?

As the igaming industry continues to evolve, so too must our approach to events. Being in-the-know of technological advancements and player trends is essential. Innovating events in the igaming industry is a team effort that requires creativity, strategic thinking, and an understanding of our audience. By continually adapting to new trends and embracing innovative solutions, we ensure that our presence at major events remains impactful and relevant.