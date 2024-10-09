Poly Culture Group and MGM Macau to launch the Poly MGM Museum in November

The Poly MGM Museum will be located on the second floor of MGM Macau.

The Poly MGM Museum will showcase both national treasures and contemporary works.

Macau.- Poly Culture Group and MGM Macau are to launch the Poly MGM Museum, the first museum of international standing within an integrated resort in the Greater China region. It will open in November.

According to MGM, the museum is designed to provide a unique exhibition experience for visitors, featuring “state-of-the-art technology.” For its inaugural exhibition, the museum is collaborating with other national museums and premier cultural institutions to showcase an “exquisite array of top-grade national treasures alongside modern and contemporary works by Chinese and international artists.”

Located on the second floor of MGM Macau, the Poly MGM Museum covers nearly 2,000 square meters. It has been built following Chinese national standards for exhibiting first-class cultural relics, incorporating environmental regulation technology.

Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings, said, “Amidst Macau’s drive towards economic diversification, the city embraces its strategic role as ‘One Base’, capitalising on the significant opportunities presented by the Nation’s development initiatives, such as the Belt and Road, the Greater Bay Area, and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

“Our Poly MGM Museum leverages Macau’s vital role as a crucial juncture on the Maritime Silk Road, acting as a gateway for international exchange and a crucible for the melding of Chinese and Western cultures. It captures the city’s distinctive urban essence, linking history with today, thus fueling a multifaceted local economic expansion. Bound by our collective enthusiasm for the Nation and our cultural heritage, Poly Culture, with its vast repository of artistic resources, and MGM, with our integrated resort capabilities, inject new life into the storied legacy of Chinese culture using cutting-edge technology.”

In 2023, MICE events contributed non-gaming revenue of MOP6.2bn (US$744m), a threefold increase from 2022. The per capita expenditures of conference delegates increased from MOP3,781 in 2019 to MOP4,823 in 2023. Macau aims to host 1,500 MICE events this year.

In September, Sam Hou Fai, the only candidate for the position of chief executive (CE) in Macau, met with leaders of the city’s six casino concessionaires and urged them to continue promoting an “adequate diversification” of the city’s economy. The former judge has previously said diversification was essential for the city’s development and that despite driving rapid development since 1999, gaming has led to imbalances in the economy and workforce.