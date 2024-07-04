PNP to provide security for PAOCC officials

POGOs are under scrutiny in the Philippines.

The Philippine National Police will offer security to officials facing death threats after raids on illegal gaming operators.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced that it will provide security support to Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) personnel and officials who have received threats related to illegal gambling operators. Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said during a press briefing at Camp Crame that threats would be documented and sources identified for potential legal action.

Recent raids on gambling operators include a June 5 operation at Lucky South 99 in Porac, which resulted in the arrest of at least 186 foreign and Filipino workers, and the March 13 raid on Zun Yuan Technology in Bamban, Tarlac. Suspended mayor Alice Guo has been linked to that operation.

See also: Philippine senator urges Alice Guo to expose illicit activities

Fajardo added that the PNP will not tolerate misconduct. She called on people or groups with information about any police involvement in illegal activities to cooperate with the PNP.

Philippine Senate to probe ex-cabinet official’s role in licensing gaming operators

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality will hold an inquiry into claims that a former cabinet official was allegedly involved in issuing licences to illegal gambling operators.

Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros has invited Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to attend on July 10 after he claimed a former high-ranking government official in the previous administration facilitated the grant of gaming licences to some operators that have since been raided.