Philippine senator urges Alice Guo to expose illicit activities

Sherwin Gatchalian said Guo could play a crucial role.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has urged Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, to cooperate with authorities by disclosing critical information regarding the operations and key figures involved in gambling operators linked to illegal activities.

He said: “Alice Guo should come forward and assist the authorities in uncovering the primary individuals responsible for the unlawful operations of both the Bamban and Porac POGO hubs,” Gatchalian said.

He said that by revealing what she knows, Guo could potentially reduce her own liability while aiding law enforcement and regulatory bodies in their efforts to dismantle these illicit operations and prosecute those involved.

“Guo has the opportunity to play a pivotal role in exposing the truth and ensuring accountability for those involved in these criminal activities,” Gatchalian said.

The call for cooperation comes after the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) charged Guo and others with non-bailable qualified human trafficking. The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) is considering filing a quo warranto case against Guo, following the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) confirmation that her fingerprints match those of Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is contemplating filing an election offence case against Guo. She was also expelled from the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).

In May, Gatchalian introduced Senate Bill 2689 seeking to prohibit the operations of offshore gaming companies. The bill aims to repeal Republic Act 11590, which was enacted on September 22, 2021, by former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippine Senate to probe ex-cabinet official’s role in licensing gaming operators

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality will hold an inquiry into claims that a former cabinet official was allegedly involved in issuing licences to illegal gambling operators.

Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros has invited Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to attend on July 10 after he claimed a former high-ranking government official in the previous administration facilitated the grant of gaming licences to some operators that have since been raided.