Philippines tightens visa rules for Chinese tourists

POGOs have been under scrutiny for a long ago.

The move follows concerns about fraudulent tourist visas.

The Philippines.- The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced plans to implement stricter rules for tourist visa issuance to Chinese nationals. Applicants will need to provide social security documentation, employment certificates and bank statements. The minimum for group travel visas for Chinese nationals will rise from three to ten.

Jesus Domingo, the undersecretary for civilian security and consular affairs, cited instances of visa fraud and the exploitation of Chinese nationals by criminal syndicates involved in gaming operators. Speaking with local media, Domingo said the changes will aim to distinguish between legitimate tourists and those engaged in illicit activities.

The changes come after the suspension of the Philippines’ electronic visa programme for Chinese visitors. A pilot had been launched in August.

In February, the House of Representatives Committee on Games and Amusements approved two measures, House Bill 5082 and Resolution 1197, which seek to ban offshore gambling operators.