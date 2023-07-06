Philippines surpasses last year’s tourism target in first six months of 2023

The country received 2.64 million visitors in the first half.

The Philippines.- The Department of Tourism (DOT) in The Philippines has announced that the country received 2.64 million tourists in the first half of 2023. That’s more than its target for all of 2022 (1.7 million).

Leading the visitor markets was South Korea, contributing to nearly one-quarter of arrivals. It was followed by the United States and Australia.

The Philippines has rebranded its tourism campaigns with a new promotional slogan “Love the Philippines”. However a recent video caused controversy by including footage of other countries passed off as the Philippines.

The Philippines lifted the majority of Covid-19 restrictions in March 2022, a measure which also helped casino revenue. The nation’s National Development Plan aims for 4.8 million tourists this year.