Philippines: 776 arrested for illegal gambling during Holy Week

The Philippines.- Police in Central Visayas say they made 776 arrests during a crackdown on illegal gambling during Holy Week, from March 24 to March 31. Brigadier general Anthony Aberin, regional director of PRO-7, said police seized approximately PHP111,689 in illicit bet money.

Some 99 of the arrests related to illegal cockfighting, 90 to illegal numbers games, 61 people to Tong-its, 13 Mahjong, 38 “hantak”, and seven for other forms of illegal gambling. Those detained were held at various police facilities. Legal proceedings have been initiated against 237 by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) for violating Presidential Decree 1602.

Aberin stated: “The menace of illegal gambling should be addressed with strong and consistent measures by the police in partnership with the community and thus, it should be our collective endeavour to eradicate illegal gambling in Central Visayas.”

