Philippines: 31 arrested over alleged illegal lottery operation

CSO and PAGCOR have taken action against an alleged illegal small town lottery (STL).

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has taken action against an alleged illegal small-town lottery (STL) operator in Cebu, receiving commendation from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The PNP-CIDG conducted operations targeting the betting stations of Saturn Gaming N Amusement Corporation, resulting in the arrest of 31 bettors. Charges were also filed against the officers of the erring gaming firm.

During the raids, authorities seized gaming paraphernalia and cash bets amounting to P24,245. According to PhilStar, the PCSO had invalidated the authority of Saturn Gaming N Amusement Corporation to operate STL games through a board resolution issued on April 6.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recently reported that in the first half of the year, it’s arrested more than 41,000 people in 50,000 operations.

The operations are said to have targeted unauthorised gambling, with a particular emphasis on illicit online cockfighting, known as e-Sabong. The Philippines had licensed this activity, but legal e-sabong was terminated in May 2022.