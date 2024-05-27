Philippines: 261 arrested in 96 anti-illegal gambling raids

The arrests were made over two weeks across Western Visayas.

The Philippines.- From May 1 to May 15, police units in Western Visayas arrested 261 people in 96 anti-illegal gambling operations. Police seized PHP95,414.50.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office made 134 arrests, Bacolod City Police Office 35, Antique PPO 27, Iloilo PPO 20, Capiz PPO 18, Iloilo CPO 17 and Aklan PPO 10. Brigadier general Jack L. Wanky, director of PRO-6, praised the field commanders and their teams.

