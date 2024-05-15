Philippines: 246 arrested for illegal gambling

Police carried out a crackdown on illegal gambling in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.

The Philippines.- Police have arrested 246 people in a series of anti-illegal gambling raids in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City. According to Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6), 205 people were arrested by the Negros Occidental Police Office (Nocppo) and 41 by the Bacolod City Police Office.

Brigadier general Jack Wanky, regional director of the Western Visayas police, had ordered a clamp down on Small Town Lottery (STL) bookies. The Manila Times reported that the bookies, who use results from STL draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, were part of a syndicate.