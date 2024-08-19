Philippine senator opposes e-sabong regulation

Senator Villanueva said e-sabong was not a viable solution to revenue needs.

The Philippines.- Senator Joel Villanueva has opposed the idea of bringing back regulated online cockfighting, or e-sabong. Villanueva said the social costs outweigh any potential benefits.

He said: “While we badly need revenues, the choice should not be between the devil and the deep blue sea. We want our revenues coming from legitimate, legal, and sustainable sources.”

House deputy speaker Jay-jay Suarez had proposed that the government consider regulating online cockfighting to make up for the revenue lost from banning offshore gaming operators. He said online cockfighting was a “billion-dollar industry” and that this could be an opportunity for the government to study which agency can properly regulate it.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte banned online cockfighting in May 2022 after 31 people disappeared in an incident connected to the industry. However, illegal e-sabong operations continue, with an estimated 789 operators.

