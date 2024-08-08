Philippine senator urges focus on economy over gambling

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said the government should focus on promoting tourism, industrial development and agriculture.

The Philippines.- Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has urged the government to prioritise economic development rather than relying on gambling as a source of revenue. His appeal came in response to a proposal in the House of Representatives to regulate online cockfighting, known as e-sabong, to make up for the revenue lost from banning offshore gaming operators.

Cayetano recommended investing in agriculture, tourism and industrial growth to achieve sustainable financial development. He argued that these sectors offer long-term benefits and positively impact the well-being of Filipinos while e-sabong has risks of addiction and crime.

During a press conference on July 18, he had expressed his concerns about the impact of gambling on youth. He argued that no country had achieved significant development through online gaming.