Philippine deputy proposes regulation of e-sabong

The Philippines.- House deputy speaker Jay-jay Suarez has proposed that the government consider regulating online cockfighting, known as e-sabong, to make up for the revenue lost from banning offshore gaming operators. He said online cockfighting was a “billion-dollar industry” and that this could be an opportunity for the government to study which agency can properly regulate it.

During the deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Suarez said the ban on offshore gaming operators could lead to a loss of PHP7bn and affect up to 25,000 Filipino workers. He said e-sabong was happening, but the government wasn’t earning because it’s operating illegally.”

Former president Rodrigo Duterte banned online cockfighting in May 2022 after 31 people disappeared in an incident connected to the industry. Illegal e-sabong operations continue, with an estimated 789 existing operators as of February, according to PhilStar.

Felix Reyes, chairperson of the PCSO board of directors, said that there’s currently no clear law stating which agency regulates sabong operators. He suggested the PCSO could handle sabong operations, citing its experience in facilitating lotto bets.

