Human trafficking charges filed against Cassandra Li Ong

Ong and 50 others are accused of violating the Philippines’ Anti-Trafficking In Persons Act.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) have filed a qualified trafficking complaint against Cassandra Li Ong, a representative of Lucky South 99, and 50 others. They are accused of violating Republic Act (RA) 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Act.

Those charged include Ronelyn Baterna, the corporate secretary of Lucky South 99, which was raided by authorities in June. Former president Stephanie Mascareñas; Duanren Wu, who is Ong’s boss and godfather; Dennis Cunanan and other incorporators were also charged along with the Singaporean Zhang Jie, the former president of Lucky South 99 Outsourcing, who allegedly provided accommodation to Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, and her siblings when they left the Philippines.

The AMLC and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) had already filed 87 counts of money laundering against Guo and 35 others related to alleged involvement in the operation of offshore gaming operators.