Philippine police arrest 4 over cockfighting

Police made the arrests in Puerto Princesa.

The Philippines.- Police in Jacana, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City, have arrested four men for allegedly participating in rooster fights and gambling. Police seized fighting cocks, paraphernalia such as gaffs and ₱1,600 in cash. According to The Palawan News, the men are being held at Police Station 1 and will face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which outlaws cockfighting.