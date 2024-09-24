Philippine offshore gaming operators: Phividec-IA investigates firm over suspected links

The company has refuted accusations of employing undocumented Chinese nationals.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Veterans Investment Development Corporation Industrial Authority (Phividec-IA) has said that it is investigating one of its listed locators, Philippine Sanjia-Steel Corporation (Phil-Sanjia) for alleged ties with offshore gaming operators.

During a congressional hearing, Benjamin Medrano, Phividec-IA acting deputy administrator for operations, said Phil-Sanjia in Misamis Oriental province is still in operation. He said it was suspected of having links to an offshore gaming operator in Cagayan de Oro City’s Barangay Cugman.

Phil-Sanjia began operations in 2018. Its 3,000-hectare estate is located between the municipalities of Tagoloan and Villanueva, covering 13 villages.

In a quad committee (quadcom) probe in the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Phil-Sanjia was identified as being owned by Tony Yang, who is thought to be Jian Yang Xin and the elder brother of Michael Yang, an economic adviser to the Duterte administration. However, Phil-Sanjia said that Yang Xin, registered as Antonio Lim, is no longer the company’s president. The company has refuted accusations of employing undocumented Chinese nationals and storing smuggled rice and other contraband.

Phividec-IA, created on August 13, 1974, through Presidential Decree No. 538, was established to promote economic and social growth and to create Phividec Industrial Areas through presidential proclamations. Medrano said Phividec-IA is prepared to cooperate with the quadcom despite its absence from last Friday’s hearing due to the late invitation.

