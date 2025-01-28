Philippine job fair offers over opportunities for former offshore gaming workers

A fourth job fair for workers who have been displaced is being held in Pasay City.

The Philippines.- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced that over 5,000 job openings are available at a fourth job fair for workers who have been displaced from offshore gaming operators. The two-day event is being held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

Labour secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said around 126 local employers and six overseas agencies are participating. The positions available include roles in finance, shipping and logistics, food and beverage, retail, and the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sectors.

See also: Philippines deports 3 after raid on alleged scam operator in Parañaque City

Philippines’ BI warns companies to avoid hiring former foreign offshore gaming workers

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned companies and people to avoid harbouring illegal foreign workers from offshore gaming operators. In a statement, BI officer-in-charge commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said, “The Bureau will not hesitate to file charges against anyone found violating Section 46 of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940” and reminded businesses that harbouring undocumented foreign nationals is a serious offence.

Viado’s statement follows the BI’s announcement of deportation proceedings for over 11,000 former offshore gaming workers who failed to leave the country before December 31, 2024, the deadline set by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators to voluntarily return to their home countries.

See also: Philippines DOJ warns foreign offshore gaming workers who are still in the country