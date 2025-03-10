Digiplus sees record net income in 2024

Revenue was up 176 per cent year-on-year.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive Corp has shared its financial results for the year 2024. Net income was PHP12.6bn (US$220m), up 207 per cent when compared to last year. The company attributed the growth to the performance of its digital retail segment, the launch of new live-streamed games, and the continued expansion of its game portfolio across BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SpinPlus, and GameZone.

Revenue was up 176 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP75.2bn (US$1.31bn). EBITDA was up 192 per cent to PHP 13.9bn (US$243m). By the end of 2024, DigiPlus recorded over 40 million registered users across its digital platforms and currently employs over 3,000 people nationwide.

The company said the harmonisation of regulatory fees enhanced profitability, creating a more stable environment for long-term growth. It paid PHP33.7bn (US$589m) in taxes and regulatory fees in 2024. The company also invested PHP100m (US$1.75m) through the BingoPlus Foundation.

For the fourth quarter of the year, DigiPlus posted net income of PHP3.8bn (US$66m). That’s an increase of 93 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was up 110 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP23.7bn (US$414m), while EBITDA grew by 103 per cent to PHP4.6bn (US$80m).

The company said: “One of the biggest growth drivers was DigiPlus’ introduction of uniquely Filipino, culturally resonant, and technology-driven games. The launch of Pinoy Drop Ball – a homegrown creation designed to capture the excitement of traditional perya games – marked another industry first. Launched in September 2024, Pinoy Drop Ball is the first-ever livestreamed drop ball game in the Philippines, blending tradition with digital innovation. DigiPlus invested heavily in research and development to ensure the game truly embodies the authenticity and joy of local town fiestas, while modernizing the experience for mobile gaming.

“The launch of Pinoy Drop Ball, alongside Pa Pula, Pa Puti and Color Game Plus, and other proprietary livestreamed, interactive game formats fueled significant revenue growth. Meanwhile, Super Ace Jackpot, introduced in mid-2024, became a key driver of engagement, solidifying DigiPlus’ leadership in digital gaming.”

DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said: “2024 was a defining year for DigiPlus. By developing uniquely Filipino games, expanding beyond our borders, and investing in responsible gaming, we have strengthened our position as the leading digital entertainment company in the Philippines.

“Our commitment to innovation, strategic expansion, and responsible digitalisation continue to drive us forward. As we push ahead into 2025, we are focused on delivering new entertainment experiences, reaching new markets, and setting even higher standards in the industry.”