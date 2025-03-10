97 arrested in Vietnam for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested included 69 Chinese nationals.

Vietnam.- Police have arrested 97 people, including 69 Chinese nationals, in raids on two alleged gambling clubs in the border province of Lao Cai. Officers say the Bridge Sports Club and Poker Khai Hoang were operated by two Chinese men, who partnered with a Vietnamese national.

On the second floor of the Royal Lao Cai Hotel, officers say they found Chinese nationals playing games such as Niu Niu, Baccarat, and Dragon Tiger. They seized Chinese currency and casino chips totalling approximately VND720bn (US$28.15m) along with 50 decks of playing cards, 30 computers, 12 monitors and 90 mobile phones.

In Vietnam, most forms of gambling are illegal, with some exceptions such as state-run lotteries and trial casinos. In December, the Department of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) introduced Decree 147/2024/ND-CP, which bans casino-style and card-based games. The decree also includes changes for non-gambling games, requiring player verification via mobile phone numbers.