Jefferies cuts Macau GGR forecast

Its estimate remains higher than the market consensus.

Macau.- Jefferies has revised downwards its gross gaming revenue (GGR) forecast for Macau’s casino sector. Analysts now expect GGR for 2025 to reach MOP240bn (US$30bn), down 2 per cent from their previous estimate of MOP245bn. That would be a rise of 5.8 per cent year-on-year, which is in line with government estimates.

Analysts noted that GGR was flatish in the first two months of the year at MOP38bn, an increase of 0.5 per cent in year-on-year terms. For the remaining months of 2025, Jefferies expects GGR growth to accelerate, rising 6.9 per cent year-on-year. Its estimate remains 2 per cent higher than the market consensus.

Jefferies has also lowered its market share projects for Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment Group for 2025 and 2026. It predicts that Sands China’s market share will rise from 24.1 per cent in 2024 to 25.1 per cent by 2026. Galaxy Entertainment’s share is now forecast to rise from 18.8 per cent to 19.3 per cent by 2026. SJM Holdings’s share is forecast to fall by about 0.8 percentage points to 12.4 per cent by 2026.