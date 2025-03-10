Altenar expands LatAm operation to boost operator support

The sportsbook provider announced the opening of an office in Brazil and the acquisition of a licence in Peru.

Press release.- Altenar has expanded its operation in South America by opening an office in Brazil and acquiring a licence in Peru.

Last year, Altenar opened an office in Uruguay to provide improved support for clients in Latin America and is continuing to upgrade its service in the region with these latest developments.

Registering an entity in São Paulo highlights Altenar’s understanding of the importance of Brazil’s newly regulated market and also reflects the company’s continuous global strategy of wanting to be as close as possible to key markets. The Brazilian entity will have numerous benefits, including faster onboarding for new customers and invoicing in the local currency.

The company said, “Opening the São Paulo office is a strategic step for Altenar as it allows us to better serve our partners and streamline operations within Brazil’s thriving market. This local presence not only enhances our customer support capabilities but also significantly boosts our responsiveness to market needs and regulatory changes.

And added: “It’s an exciting development that aligns perfectly with our commitment to growth and excellence in Latin America.”

Altenar has also been officially approved as a technological platform for sportsbook in Peru after meeting all the requirements set out in the new online gambling regulations.

A supreme decree published in October 2023 outlined the requirements for igaming operators to be able to offer their services in Peru, and Altenar has moved quickly to secure approval.

According to the company, “This milestone comes after a rigorous compliance journey, navigating the technical requirements published in October 2023. As one of the first to submit our application on February 12, we are proud to have successfully met all regulatory standards.”

The team added: “Achieving homologation in Peru underscores our commitment to compliance and positions us for constant further expansion into new markets. We are excited to add Peru to the list of regulated countries we support, and we’re ready to keep empowering operators across Latam to unlock their full potential.”

As well as its growing support for operators, Altenar continues to roll out innovative new products which improve retention rates and generate increased revenue even in the most competitive markets.