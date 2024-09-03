Philippine authorities file 87 money laundering charges against Alice Guo

Some 35 others also face charges.

The Philippines.- The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) have filed 87 counts of money laundering charges against Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, and 35 others. The charges filed at the Department of Justice (DOJ) involve PHP7bn in assets allegedly related to illegal activities in Central Luzon.

Those charged include Sheila Guo, Alice Guo’s sister, Cassandra Li Ong, a representative of Lucky South 99, which was raided by authorities in June, and officials of QSeed Genetics, Zun Yuan Technology, Hongshen Gaming Technology, QJJ Farms and Baofu Land Development. It’s alleged that they carried out transactions involving money or money instruments representing the proceeds of unlawful activities such as human trafficking, securities regulation violation and swindling.

Authorities are still searching for Alice Guo, who allegedly left the country without going through immigration checks. Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston John Casio said Guo arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Denpasar, Indonesia on July 18, in Singapore on July 21 and in Batam, Indonesia on August 18.