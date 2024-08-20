Suspended mayor Alice Guo reportedly no longer in the Philippines

Senator Risa Hontiveros is said to have left the country on July 17.

The Philippines.- Authorities have said that Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, left the Philippines on July 17 and met her parents, Lin Wen Yi and Guo ZianZhong, in Singapore. She is said to have arrived in Malaysia on July 18 and then travelled to Singapore.

. Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston John Casio said Guo arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Denpasar, Indonesia, via Batik Air 177 on July 18, in Singapore via Jetstar Asia 686 on July 21 and in Batam, Indonesia, via ferry on August 18. The Bureau of Immigration (BI) commissioner Norman Tansingco said Guo may have left the country without going through the necessary checks by immigration authorities

Senator Risa Hontiveros has suggested that Guo may have received help from government officials to leave the country while Senator Sherwin Gatchalian suggested that Guo may left using her Chinese passport. Senator Raffy Tulfo said Guo might have used a private plane, which would have allowed her to bypass standard procedures.

Alice Guo charged for tax evasion

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed tax evasion charges against Guo along with Jack L Uy and Rachelle Carreon of Baofu Land Development. The action was taken after Guo admitted transferring her shares in Baofu Land Development, the property developer that owns the land where Hongsheng Gaming and Zun Yuan Technology are located, to Jack L. Uy. An investigation revealed that no capital gains tax (CGT) or documentary stamp tax (DST) returns were filed or paid related to the transfer.

