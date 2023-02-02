Paradise Co posts revenue of US$39.8m in January

Casino revenue was up 3.9 per cent when compared to the previous month.

The South Korean casino operator’s revenue was up 168.2 per cent year-on-year.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for January. It posted revenue of KRW48.65bn (US$39.8m), up 168.2 per cent year-on-year and up 3.9 per cent compared to the previous month.

Table game revenue for January rose 2.9 per cent month-on-month, to KRW45.13bn. The figure was up 179 per cent on year-on-year terms. Machine game revenue was nearly KRW3.53bn, up 18.2 per cent month-on-month and 79.5 per cent year-on-year. The table drop was 1.8 per cent higher than in December at KRW476.34bn and up 286.1 per cent from January 2022.

For 2022, Paradise Co saw a 40.5 per cent increase in revenue at KRW350.68bn (US$274.5m). In December, the company saw a 60.7 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to KRW47.9bn (US$37.5m) – a 21.6 per cent increase from the previous month.