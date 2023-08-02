Paradise Co casino revenue up 137% in July

The casino operator has reported revenue of KRW414.37bn for the first seven months of the year.

Casino revenue reached KRW63.51bn.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for July. Revenue was down 32.4 per cent when compared to the previous month at KRW63.51bn (US$49.10m). However, in year-on-year terms, revenue was up 137 per cent.

The casino operator’s table games revenue rose 145 per cent year-on-year but declined 33.5 per cent sequentially from KRW91.33bn (US$69.9m) to KRW59.66bn (US$65.6m). Gaming machine revenue was up 56.9 per cent year-on-year and down 9.7 per cent sequentially from KRW4.26bn (US$2.36m) to KRW3.85bn (US$4.2m).

The company’s table drop – the amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table – reached KRW529.86bn for July, down 0.6 per cent sequentially but up by 125 per cent when compared to last year.

For the first seven months of the year, Paradise Co has reported revenue of KRW414.37bn (US$455.8m), up 224.3 per cent in year-on-year terms. The aggregate table drop was up 245.5 per cent year-on-year to KRW3.37tn.

During the first quarter of 2023, Paradise Co reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of KRW6.99bn (US$5.3m). Sales were KRW191.52bn (US$145.2m), down 0.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter but up 92 per cent in year-on-year terms.