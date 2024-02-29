Pakistan: 6 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Pakistan.- Police in Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi, have arrested six people for alleged illegal gambling. According to officers, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Majeed, Iftikhar, Shoukat, Gul Kareem, and Sher Daraz, were found betting while playing cards.

As reported by the Associated Press of Pakistan, a case has been filed against the accused. Police seized Rs 34,000, five mobile phones and other items.

Pakistan’s Prevention of Gambling Act of 1977 prohibits all forms of gambling, with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment.