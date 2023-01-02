PAGCOR warns public against illegal online gambling

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has released a statement to raise awareness.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has warned the public against using illegal gaming websites, citing cybercrime risk and the possibility of facing criminal charges.

“PAGCOR reiterates its call to the public not to patronize or engage in illegal online gambling to avoid being scammed, falling prey to identity theft and credit card fraud,” reads the statement.

“Betting on illegal gambling activities is not only a criminal act; it also takes away from the government billions of pesos in revenues which can be used to fund priority programs that will benefit a greater number of Filipinos.”

PAGCOR encourages players to take part only in its licensed online electronic games and electronic bingo games for a “truly enjoyable and safe gaming experience.”

PAGCOR has previously forged partnerships with the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Office of Cybercrime (OOC) under the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the formation of an inter-agency council that will handle intelligence gathering, investigations and prosecutions of those involved in illegal online gaming operations.

In addition to PAGCOR’s effort to curb the proliferation of illegal online gambling, legal or registered online gaming websites require membership registration that strictly observes Know-Your-Customer (KYC) features for purposes of verification.

New members also have to deposit P1000.00 which cannot be withdrawn for a month from the time of membership. Before one can access the games and play, a verification process is also observed prior to log-in (in order to ensure that only the registered player is using his/her account), i.e. one-time-pin (OTP) is sent to the contact number of the player which must be accurately entered by the player, video calling or biometrics verification.

All legitimate gaming websites have PAGCOR infographics or video clips (discussing responsible gaming reminders) shown during log-in. The Terms of Use (TOU) is also displayed, to which the player should agree to prior to playing the games.

PAGCOR also has a Responsible Gaming Division (RGD) that encourages players to game responsibly. A Player Exclusion Program (under the Responsible Gaming Division) likewise provides patrons – who feel that their relatives or themselves are developing a problem with gambling – with the option of barring them from all gaming venues or sites.

PAGCOR earns an estimated P9 million per day from its legal online gaming operations. The income supports various poverty-alleviating programs such as the 4Ps, provision of healthcare facilities, construction of school buildings and the training of Philippine national athletes.