PAGCOR to increase salaries

The Philippines.- The Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) has committed to issuing an Authority to Implement (ATI) for PAGCOR’s new Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS). In a recent interview GCG commissioner Atty. Geraldine Berberabe-Martinez indicated that the Commission planned to issue the Authority to Implement by January 31.

During the last month of the Duterte administration in June 2022, the GCG conducted an onsite validation at PAGCOR and discovered that the agency had created an e-sabong Licensing Department without GCG authorisation, which led to a delay in the CPCS approval process.

Assuming the leadership of PAGCOR in August 2022, Tengco learned that the status of the agency’s CPCS was still under evaluation. He instructed PAGCOR’s corporate secretary and compliance officer, Leoncio Joel Barrameda III, to collaborate with the GCG for the approval of the CPCS.

