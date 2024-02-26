PAGCOR relaunches second series of linked bingo games

The Mas Pinasayang Bingo Big Time Milyonaryo will start on March 17.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is set to launch Mas Pinasayang Bingo Big Time Milyonaryo linked bingo games on March 17 at the Le Pavillon Metropolitan Park in Pasay City. It says there will be up to PHP2m in prizes in Game 10 while a guaranteed pot of PHP1m is at stake in the first nine games.

Players can join through the host site or at branches throughout the Philippines, such as Angeles, Bacolod, Cebu, Grand Regal, Iloilo, Ilocos Norte, Mactan, Mandaue, Olongapo, Tagaytay, Tagum, and Talisay. With each Php3,000 ticket, participants will be able to play four cards per game for ten games.

The series of games is a sequel to the Paskong Big Time Bingo Milyonaryo bingo games held in December.

