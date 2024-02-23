188BET migrates operations from the Isle of Man to the Philippines

The move will be effective from March 19.

The Philippines.- 188BET, an online gaming provider, has announced it will move its operations from the Isle of Man to the Philippines, starting on March 19. The current operator, Cube Limited, said in an email to customers that it would surrender its licence from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (IoMGSC).

BestCommerce Corporation from the Philippines will take over the operations of 188BET under a new licence issued by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR).

PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO, Alejandro Tengco, said the decision was a “vote of confidence” in the country’s igaming framework and growth potential.

He said: “We would like to assure 188BET and other potential investors that PAGCOR shall continue to be fair to everybody and that there will be a level playing field with a predictable and dependable regulatory framework.”

PAGCOR plans to launch its own online casino for Casino Filipino, PAGCOR’s chain of 43 casinos this year.