PAGCOR processed 193 casino exclusion requests in H1

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) excluded 193 people from gaming establishments in the country in the first half of the year. Three requests were licensee-generated, a mechanism that had not been used since 2020.

Out of the requests received in the first half of the year, 83 were self-exclusion applications, up from 81 in the same period last year. Meanwhile, 107 requests were made by family members, up from 83.

Since the compilation of exclusion data began in September 2013, 2,725 requests have been submitted. As of June 30, 2023, 807 exclusions remained active.

