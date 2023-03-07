PAGCOR grants PHP4.1m to humanitarian contingent

Each member of the team has received PHP50,000 from PAGCOR.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has awarded PHP4.1m in cash incentives to the 82 members of the Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent. The team went to Turkey to help the victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the country and northern Syria on February 6.

The contingent was composed of volunteers from various agencies, including the Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Army (PA), Philippine Air Force (PAF), Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), and Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Furing their two-week deployment, the team served 1,022 patients, recovered six earthquake victims, and assessed 36 buildings in Turkey. They also distributed blankets, bonnets, and gloves to the victims.

Each member of the team has received PHP50,000 from PAGCOR in recognition of their dedication in serving the affected communities in Turkey.

Eric Balcos, PAGCOR’s AVP for Community Relations and Services, said: “Before the volunteers returned to the Philippines last February 28, PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco committed to give incentives to them as tokens of appreciation for their selfless acts.

“They sacrificed themselves to help and were able to conquer the challenges including bearing the extreme weather conditions. It was a huge task, but they all did it and made the whole country proud.”

The ceremonial turnover of the funds was held during a welcome ceremony at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on March 6. The event was attended by several government officials.

