PAGCOR donates relief for tropical storm Kristine victims

The Philippines.- The Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) has launched a relief drive to assist areas affected by Tropical Storm Kristine. It has made an initial shipment of 53,000 relief packs.

Some 2,000 relief packs of food and non-food items were sent to Lipa City in Batangas and 3,000 to former vice president Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay Foundation to be distributed in Naga City, which suffered devastating floods after the Bicol River burst its banks. PAGCOR chairman and CEO, Alejandro Tengco, said the rest of the relief packs will be sent to severely affected areas in the Bicol Region, Northern Luzon and Calabarzon.

Tengco said: “Since October 24, our volunteer teams have been working tirelessly and preparing thousands of relief goods for distribution to flooded communities. Many of the major roads to these areas were not passable at the height of Kristine’s onslaught so we had to wait a bit for the floods to subside, but were able to ship out the first batch of relief items even while the storm was still lashing out parts of the country.”

He added: “This is just the start of our massive relief drive for Kristine-hit areas. Coordination with various local government units and other government agencies like the Office of the Civil Defense is ongoing to ensure the safe and prompt delivery of PAGCOR’s aid to displaced communities.”

PAGCOR launches infrastructure projects: 1,200 classrooms and 200 e-learning centres

PAGCOR has announced that it has launched a new infrastructure project that includes school buildings and e-learning centres. The target is to complete at least 1,200 classrooms in the next four years and to build 200 e-learning centres with 48 computer stations with internet connection in areas with a high concentration of learning institutions.

Tengco made the announcement during the signing of a Joint Memorandum Circular with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). A third phase will see the establishment of at least 100 Health and Wellness centres over the next four years. These will include physician offices and consultation areas, dental clinics, vaccination spaces and treatment rooms.

Tengco said Health and Wellness centres will enhance the quality of healthcare in underprivileged communities and local government units. He said PAGCOR will also develop 50 Socio-Civic centres that local government units can use for seminars and training sessions as well as for hosting social and community events, which could potentially generate income for the local government units. These may also serve as evacuation sites during emergencies and disasters.

The DPWH will be responsible for construction while the DepEd will manage the schools and e-learning centres, which includes providing teachers and other staff. The joint memorandum signing was attended by DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan and DepEd secretary Sonny Angara.

