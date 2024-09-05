PAGCOR delivers aid to over 5,500 families affected by tropical storm

PAGCOR has provided food and non-food packs to local governments.

The Philippines.- The Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) has provided food and non-food packs to the local governments of San Pedro, Laguna and Bacoor, Cavite for over 5,500 families affected by tropical storm Enteng and the southwest monsoon. Food packs contained rice, canned goods and grocery items while non-food packs included mosquito nets and toiletries.

Alejandro H. Tengco, PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO, said: “The typhoon season is here again. Unfortunately, many families who live in disaster-prone communities are in a very vulnerable situation. Part of our social responsibility commitment is to help ease their plight by providing them with immediate aid like food and other essentials.”

