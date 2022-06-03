PAGCOR deploys monitoring team to Okada Manila resort

It's claimed that Okada took back control of the venue by force.

PAGCOR is trying to piece together what happened when a group linked to Kazuo Okada took back control of Okada Manila.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced that it has deployed a team to monitor the situation at Okada Manila amid allegations that a group linked to Kazuo Okada took control of the venue by force.

PAGCOR said its monitoring team would “protect the interests of Pagcor and the government and to ensure that operations are not disrupted and the welfare of the playing patrons is ensured.”

The regulator said: “Considering that the matter at hand involves an intra-corporate dispute pending before the Supreme Court, Pagcor, as a government regulatory body, is duty-bound to observe due process and comply with the issuances and directives of the Supreme Court.”

It’s alleged that on May 31 at around 9.45am, a group led by former board member Tonyboy Cojuangco arrived at the Okada Manila complex with about 50 private guards and police officers. The group immediately went to the office of Hajime Tokuda, a Japanese executive linked to the then-sitting management of the resort.

There, the sheriff served a Supreme Court status quo ante order to him and Kazuo Okada was restored as chairman and CEO of TRLEI.

PAGCOR said: “The PAGCOR monitoring team on duty at that time reported that Mr Tokuda was then escorted outside the premises without being bodily hurt. The whole incident was covered by close[ed] circuit television (CCTV) cameras.”

Universal Entertainment has said it will file criminal charges against Okada following the incident.