PAGCOR completes new multi-purpose evacuation centre in Laguna

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced that it has funded the construction of a Multi-Purpose Evacuation Centre (MPEC) in Cabuyao City, Laguna and a PAGCOR Village in Agoncillo, Batangas.

PAGCOR Village opened in Barangay Coral na Munti in Agoncillo while the town is on Alert Level 1 due to increased activity from the Taal volcano. Meanwhile, the MPEC in Cabuyao City is in Enterprise Park Barangay Banay-banay, which is often affected by flooding during extreme weather.

The mayor of Cabuyao City, Dennis Felipe Hain, said a permanent evacuation structure was needed because of the large population, which makes accommodating families from different communities challenging.

On December 9, PAGCOR launched a two-storey evacuation structure in Arayat, Pampanga. To date, it’s funded 18 MPECs.

A week ago it was revealed that PAGCOR will have to contribute 10 per cent of gross gaming revenue (GGR) to the recently created Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF). The move has rekindled the debate on whether to separate PAGCOR’s dual functions.