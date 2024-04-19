PAGCOR appoints Wilma Eisma as president and COO

Eisma has become PAGCOR’s first woman president and chief operating officer.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has appointed lawyer Wilma Eisma as its new president and chief operating officer (COO). She succeeds Juanito Sanosa Jr., who resigned in January.

The first woman to hold the position, Eisma has been sworn in before executive secretary Lucas Bersamin at Malacañang Palace. She previously served as the administrator and chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority. She served on the board of directors of the Development Bank of the Philippines and held leadership roles in PMFTC, the Philippine affiliate of Philip Morris International.

She also gained experience in the public sector, working at the Department of Trade and Industry and the Office of the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives.

PAGCOR’s chairman Alejandro Tengco said: “We are happy to welcome Atty. Wilma Eisma as PAGCOR’s new President and COO. We know she will be a great asset, and her vast experience in both the government and private sectors will surely be put to good use here.”

