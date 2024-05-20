PAGCOR announces return of bingo game

The Mas Pinasayang Bingo Big Time Milyonaryo-linked event is scheduled for June 16.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced PHP12m (US$207,435) in prizes in the Mas Pinasayang Bingo Big Time Milyonaryo-linked bingo event scheduled for June 16 at the Le Pavillon Metropolitan Park in Pasay City.

Players can register and participate at the host site or at the participating Casino Filipino branches in Angeles, Bacolod, Cebu, Grand Regal, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Mactan, Mandaue, Olongapo, Tagaytay, Tagum, and Talisay.

See also: E-games revenue pushes Philippines GGR to a new high for Q1