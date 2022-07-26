Okada’s lawyers seek dismissal of TRLEI lawsuit

Kazuo Okada took back control of Okada Manila at the end of May.

Kazuo Okada’s lawyers are seeking the dismissal of a case that claims Okada orchestrated the kidnapping and coercion of a senior executive at Tiger Resort, Leisure & Entertainment (TRLEI).

The Philippines.- Hajime Tokuda, the Japanese director of Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI) has claimed that Kazuo Okada took back control of Okada Manila using brute force and intimidation to force legitimate officers to vacate the casino premises. He even alleged kidnapping and coercion.

Okada’s lawyer is now seeking to have his lawsuit dropped due to a lack of factual evidence. He says that Tokuda had complied with a court order in favour of Okada, handing over his company ID and voluntarily agreeing to be taken home. He says CCTV footage shows Tokuda exiting the building peacefully.

A few weeks ago, Okada said he was preparing to file his own lawsuit against Tokuda for what he considers to be a violation of a Supreme Court’s order that returned Okada Manila to his control.

He said: “I created Okada Manila with a dream, but I was kicked out right after the opening. I would like to thank the people of the Philippines and the Supreme Court for giving me another chance to make ‘my dream’ come true.”

A week ago, the Philippines Court of Appeals reaffirmed its December decision to dismiss fraud charges against Okada and his partner Takahiro Usui over the alleged misappropriation of more than US$3m from TRLEI.

In 2018, Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment – controlled by Japan-listed Universal Entertainment Corp, which was also founded by Okada – had brought three fraud charges against Okada claiming that he was awarded US$3.15m in salary and consulting fees as CEO of TRLEI without board approval.