NSW puts off cashless gambling cards proposal

The measure was recommended by the New South Wales Crime Commission (NSWCC).

New Legislation doesn’t include the cashless gaming card proposal.

Australia.- The New South Wales government seems to have decided to avoid the controversy over mandatory cashless gambling cards. Kevin Anderson, minister for hospitality and racing, has introduced legislation focusing on administrative changes and the use of facial recognition technology in clubs, but it doesn’t include the cashless gaming card proposal.

The move had been proposed by the New South Wales Crime Commission (NSWCC) after its report into money laundering. Sydney independent MP Alex Greenwich has been pushing the proposal and Prime minister Dominic Perrottet has agreed to study the proposal but promised to consult with the industry.

However, Chris Minns, leader of the NSW Labor Party, refused to commit to the proposal noting that ClubsNSW claimed adopting the technology would cost AU$1.8bn and lead to thousands of job losses.

